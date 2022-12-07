GEORGETOWN, Del. -
This week, the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware is hosting its tenth Mega Adoption Event in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Sketchers.
Today, a flight with about 120 dogs and cats from Louisiana landed in Georgetown at 1:15 P.M, and New Castle Airport in Wilmington.
On Friday, Dec. 9: about 100 pets from Texas will be landing around 2:15pm at the Dover Airforce Base.
The BVSPCA hopes to place more than 1,000 homeless pets with families.
Participating shelters include:
- Brandywine Valley SPCA, host shelter (Pennsylvania, Delaware)
- Animal Adoption Center (New Jersey)
- Crossing Paths Animal Rescue (Alabama)
- Currituck County Animal Shelter (North Carolina)
- Harris County Pets (Texas)
- Humane Society of Marlboro County (South Carolina)
- LifeLine Animal Project (Georgia)
- Montgomery County Animal Shelter (Texas)
- South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter (New Jersey)
Adoptables will include big dogs, small dogs, puppies, kittens, adults and seniors. The adoption fee is just $35 for any pet, and that fee includes spaying/neutering, current vaccinations, and microchipping.
This will be the BVSPCA’s tenth Mega Adoption Event and the first return to a single large venue in three years. The first Mega took place in December 2016. To date, BVSPCA’s Mega have found homes for more than 8,000 homeless pets, each one placing over 1,000 dogs and cats with families over a two-day period.
Adopters should bring a leash and collar for a dog adoption (also available or purchase), a carrier for a cat (cardboard carriers will be available for purchase), a valid id, and the adoption fee. The BVSPCA recommends bringing any dogs in the home to meet a potential new canine family member, and outdoor meet-and-greet areas will be available.