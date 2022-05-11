GEORGETOWN, Del.- Getting a second chance at life due to a record-breaking grant. PETCO Love recently awarded a grant of over 1-million dollars to all Brandywine Valley SPCA locations.
"It's the largest in BVSPCA history and one of the largest that PETCO has ever donated," said Walt Fenstermacher with BVSPCA.
One of the reasons PETCO chose Brandywine Valley is because of the shelter's community outreach and partnership for the Mega Adoption events. Coming up this summer, the two day event focuses on finding dogs and cats new homes.
"It's for a good cause. Each year we place over 1-thousand animals into new loving homes through Mega Adoption events," said Fenstermacher.
Happening this June, the grant and the Mega Adoption are happening right in time for kitten season. As the weather gets warmer, more stray cats have kittens.
BVSPCA says the shelter tends to be pretty lucky during kitten season. Many cats and kittens get adopted or fostered. But if you do happen to see a stray cat...
"If folks find kittens without mom we actually recommend they leave the kitten there at least for a few hours to see if mom will resurface. Sometimes the moms get a little scared and go to a safer area and then return," said Fenstermacher.
The Mega Adoption starts this June. You can learn more or register here.