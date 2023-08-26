GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA held a Clear the Shelters event Saturday morning in an effort to get more animals adopted.
Organizers say 50 animals were adopted from the Georgetown campus and 22 animals were adopted from the Animal Rescue Center.
The SPCA waived the adoption fee to make it easier for families to adopt.
Laura Page of the Brandywine Valley SPCA says, "We want to clear every shelter in the United States...that's our goal. We've got some awesome dogs. They're amazing dogs, they get along with kids and grown ups, and they just haven't had their day to shine. We hope this is that day.