DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) has launched a new initiative called the "Shelter Skip Day" program, designed to enrich the lives of shelter dogs and enhance their chances of being adopted. This innovative program invites community members to volunteer their time to take an adoptable dog on a fun outing, offering animals a break from the shelter environment.
Participants in the Shelter Skip Day program can visit BVSPCA campuses in Dover and Georgetown, as well as the Animal Rescue Center in Sussex County.
Volunteers can choose a dog and sign them out for an hour, an afternoon, or even the whole day. BVSPCA provides a packet of supplies and information, including a list of dog-friendly locations to visit during the outing.
Shelter Skip Day pick-ups are available Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dogs must be returned to their originating location an hour before closing time.
For more information about the Shelter Skip Day program, visit bvspca.org.