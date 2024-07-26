DELAWARE - In celebration of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering a special adoption rate of $24 for all adult animals. This promotion, called the "Go For the Gold" special, aims to find homes for adult cats and dogs during the Olympic festivities.
The adoption special runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 26 through Aug. 11. This includes the weekends of July 26 to 28, Aug. 2 to 4, and Aug. 9 to 11. The discounted rate applies to adult cats aged six months and older and adult dogs aged one year and older.
Due to state regulations, dogs from the New Castle, Dover and Georgetown Campuses, as well as the Animal Rescue Center, must be adopted by Delaware residents. Prospective adopters can view available animals at BVSPCA's website.
As part of their commitment to animal health, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is also offering free canine influenza and distemper shots at their Animal Health Centers in New Castle, Dover, and Georgetown. This initiative addresses the recent canine respiratory disease outbreak and ensures that newly adopted pets remain healthy.
For more information and to find your new furry friend, visit bvspca.org/adopt.