GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) says that they have received a second group of beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. They say that the beagles were bred to be sold for experimentation.
According to BVSPCA, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has been removing around 4,000 beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, after federal inspections resulted in several violations for issues such as poor veterinary care and not feeding the dogs enough food.
“These dogs have never known the simple joys of being a dog, like running in the grass and playing with toys,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “We can’t wait to help them find homes where they’ll learn about the love of a family.”
BVSPCA says that they picked up the 15 dogs this morning at the HSUS animal care and rehabilitation facility in Maryland, and brought them to their Georgetown location. They say HSUS provided medical care to the dogs before they arrived.
“Our job is to finish these dogs’ journey with a special place in the hearts and homes of families in this area,” said Lamb.
The BVSPCA says that they are double-checking the 15 dogs to make sure they are adoption-ready. They say the dogs are all puppies around four to 7 month old, so BVSPCA expects the dogs to move in to foster care and get adopted very quickly. Any dogs not adopted before this weekend will be a part of the Clear the Shelters event, says BVSPCA, which is an event where adoption fees are waived for all dogs and cats at all BVSPCA locations.
“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs the loving homes they so deserve.”
Earlier this month, the BVSPCA says they received 23 beagles rescued from the same facility as the ones today. The organization says that they have now taken in 38 dogs, on top of all of the other homeless pets they take care of. There are an average off 51 dogs and cats that come in to their care daily, says BVSPCA, so they ask for help from the public to meet this emergency need. Donations can be made at: https://bvspca.org/form/beagles.html.