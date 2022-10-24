Brandywine Valley SPCA Rescues 11 Puppies from Louisiana

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Eleven puppies are now looking for their forever home at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown. They were rescued by SPCA partners in an animal cruelty case. The SPCA says the dogs were being taken care of by a homeless person, who couldn't feed them.
Walt Fenstermacher, of the Brandywine SPCA said, "The dogs were actually being attacked by wild hogs, they were unfortunately not being taken care of properly and they were at risk of being euthanatized in Louisiana."
The dogs range from eight months to two years old. They have all their shots and have been spayed or neutered.
Sam Shemer, who lives in Georgetown says, "I feel like its great, we have a 'Don't Put Down' in this state and that's a good thing."
Joe Feiler, who adopted his own dog Daisy from Brandywine Valley said, "If you have a dog you live longer, they force you to get out and do things, its a win win situation, they give you love."
All the rescued dogs are available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.