FELTON, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA announced Thursday that they have rescued 22 huskies from deplorable conditions in a house in Felton. They say that they were seized on Wednesday, and brought to the BVSPCA Animal Rescue Center (ARC) for check ups.
According to BVSPCA, a mom and her week-old puppies went in to foster care, while three adults and two four-month-old puppies became adoptable on Friday. They say the rest of the Huskies will become adoptable as they finish care at ARC.
BVSPCA says the Office of Animal Welfare approached them with a case for these huskies, who were living in a home under very bad conditions. BVSPCA helped them out so the huskies could be saved.
The BVSPCA has some tips about huskies to help prospective adopters decide if these huskies are right for them:
- Huskies in general often like to break out of their yards and roam around, so it's important to keep a watchful eye on them to make sure they're confined properly. BVSPCA recommends crate training or doggy daycare.
- Huskies tend to be really affectionate, but it might take these ones a while to warm up to you. BVSPCA says that the huskies didn't get a lot of human attention, so getting that attention is something they will need to get used to.
- In general, any kind of training with these dogs may take longer than normal due to their upbringing. Some of them have made progress, with some of them leash training, says the BVSPCA.
- These Huskies have been very social with other dogs.
- Loud sounds are something the huskies aren't not used to, so they may scare them. BVSPCA recommends not taking them to somewhere like a pet store or park right away.