DOVER, Del. - The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BVSPCA) will have its 24th annual Tour for Life event. This event is the world's largest mobile pet adoption event, according to BVSPCA. The kick-off is scheduled for Saturday.
This year, BVSPCA will host the event at Petco in Dover from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Animal League America Mobile Adoption Unit is a 40-foot customized "shelter-on-wheels," which will showcase dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens available for adoption from BVSPCA.
In an effort to encourage adoptions, BVSPCA will waive adoption fees for adult cats and large dogs (weighing over 40lbs). Approved adopters could also participate in special giveaways, available while supplies last.
The Tour for Life extends beyond the weekend. From March 11 through March 17, BVSPCA will continue participating in the Tour for Life at their various locations. The organization hopes to boost awareness about homeless animals and support for local rescue efforts through these events. Details about the week-long initiative can be found at www.bvspca.org.