LEWES, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) lifted the Lewes Swing Bridge out of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. It took approximately 2 hours to secure it to a flatbed truck. The trek to its new location began around 11 a.m.
DelDOT says it should take about 2 to 3 hours to drive the bridge to its new home on American Legion Road. After that, they will move the crane there to lift the bridge onto its staging platform.
There will be road closures throughout the week as the bridge is driven to its preservation spot. Gills Neck Road between Schley Avenue and Black Marlin Drive is closed until Wednesday at 8 p.m.. A portion of the Junction Breakwater Trail between American Legion Road and Freeman Highway will be closed until 8 p.m. on Friday.
The bridge is being preserved and displayed by the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association. Their Executive Director, David Ludlow, says he's thrilled to see their efforts come to fruition.
" I could hardly sleep this morning," Ludlow said. "I was one of the first ones out here taking video. Not only is it…it’s impressive, moving it forward, and we finally got it done…but this big machine that they brought in lifted it with little effort at all."
DelDOT first attempted to lift the bridge in December 2021, but soon realized the original crane couldn't hold its weight. They estimate the bridge weighs 30 more tons than originally predicted.
The new crane, larger and with more counter-balance, was able to do the job in minutes.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.