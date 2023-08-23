LEWES, Del. - The suspect in the Lewes abandoned dog case now has a warrant for his arrest after failing to turn himself in, according to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.
The department has revealed that the man is 32-year-old Dillon Hensey. They say Hensey has failed to turn himself in on three occasions, which has spurred a warrant for his arrest.
They say Hensey abandoned 35 dogs in a Lewes home earlier this month. CoastTV spoke to Hensey the day the news broke, where Hensey claimed he tried to get help. Several organizations would later come out and dispute these claims.
According to the department, the arrest warrant is for animal cruelty. His current location is unknown.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646.