Brentwood development construction causing flooding says neighbors

LEWES, Del.- Neighbors are blaming flooding in their yards on the construction of a nearby housing development.
The housing development under construction, called Brentwood, has had a long history of legal tug-of-war in recent years, including a denial and multiple appeals. It also had a name change- it was previously called Coral Lakes.
Neighbors Jill Hicks and Donna Schmitt have addressed the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission on the flooding issues, and have taken other steps as well.
"We were assured that a developer cannot do it... it's illegal for them to put water onto your property," she said. "And so we had to go ahead and appeal to the Sussex Conservation District for their help to get this corrected."
Hicks added that she has seen efforts from Schell Brothers, the developers of Brentwood, to address the issue.
For Hick's next door neighbor Donna Schmitt, it has proved to be a real hassle.
"The flooding has actually gone up to my house," she said. "I'm just hoping that it doesn't get any worse than that. I don't want to take in water. Our sub pump as well is working constantly all the time and it just seems to be raining a lot."
CoastTV Reached out to Schell Brothers for an interview today did not hear anything back.