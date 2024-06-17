MILFORD, Del. – Leap of Faith Events will be hosting the Bridge to Hope fundraiser craft show on Sunday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carlisle Fire Company in Milford, in support of DJ's Alliance. This non-profit organization supports survivors of suicide loss in Delaware through peer-to-peer programs, community outreach, and advocacy.
The event aims to raise funds to enhance DJ's Alliance’s initiatives, providing essential support to those affected by suicide loss. Over 40 vendors will be present, offering a variety of crafts and products. In addition to shopping, attendees can participate in a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle, with all proceeds benefiting DJ's Alliance programs. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase, offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy delicious meals while supporting a worthy cause.
Highlighting the critical impact of community support, Jennifer Antonik, Creator of DJ's Alliance, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "This fundraiser not only provides vital financial support but also raises awareness about the resources available to those in need."
Community members are invited to attend and support DJ's Alliance in their efforts to provide education, support, and advocacy for suicide loss survivors. For more information, visit DJsalliance.com.