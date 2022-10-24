Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, central and southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on a slower commute. Leave early and be watch out for slower drivers. Drive less than the speed limit when visibility is reduced. Use low-beam setting in the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&