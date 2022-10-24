WORCESTER COUNTY, MD. -
If you are planning to drive on Route 90 over the St. Martin River in Worcester County this week, you might want to use US 50 instead.
MDOT's State Highway Administration is doing routine inspections of the Route 90 bridge over the Assawoman Bay today through this Friday, October 28th. MDot says they will be working from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. every day.
MDOT says Crews are flagging drivers to cross the bridge when safe to do so. MDOT points out that the Move Over law in Maryland requires drivers to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked car that has its hazard lights, road flates, or other caution signals on.