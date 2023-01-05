Delaware State Police say they are have not found Brian Richardson who is wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges.
According to investigators, a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools. However, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. He operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems.”
State Police say Richardson is known to regularly be in the Bridgeville and Federalsburg, Maryland, areas.