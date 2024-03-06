OCEAN CITY, Md. - Local filmmaker and Bridgeville native Sarah Layton's production "Daisies" has been accepted into the eighth annual Ocean City Film Festival.
The short film explores the relationship between a woman and her granddaughter while her alcoholic son runs wild in the rural south. It stars Carol Dines, who played a waitress in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," as Edith, a mother and grandmother who tries to shield her granddaughter, Grace, from her alcoholic son, Frank, when he becomes suspicious that Edith will sell the family farm. Grace is played by Taylor Smitherman and Frank is played by Matt Webb.
"I love telling stories about the human experience and the relationships we make that shape us into the person we become," said Layton, who graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2023. "With 'Daisies,' I hope to make a personal connection with audiences who have found solace in family while facing the threats of abuse and addiction."
"Daisies" was filmed in Black Creek, Ga., in early February 2023 with a cast of five and a crew of 40. It premiered last June in Savannah.
"It's so exciting to bring this project back to the Eastern Shore," said Jordyn Gum, the film's associate producer. "We've been fortunate to screen 'Daisies' at several other film festivals across the country, but showcasing at the Ocean City Film Festival is special. It's a homecoming."
"Daisies" will be screened on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, March 9 at 12 p.m. at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort. The film festival takes place March 7 through March 10. Ticket and film information is available online at OCMDFilmFestival.com.
CoastTV is a proud sponsor of the Ocean City Film Festival.