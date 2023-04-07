(Bridgeville, Del) The Bridgeville Lions Club is raising money for the people hit hardest by the deadly and devastating tornado that ripped through part of Delmarva on April 1st.
The Club says they are setting up a disaster relief fund.
Donations can be sent to the Bridgeville Lions Club Foundation at: P.O. Box 414, Bridgeville, DE 19933.
In addition to collecting donations the Bridgeville Lions Club says they plan to host a fundraising event on April 23rd.
The Kiwanis Club of Bridgeville is also planning to raise money for those in need. The Kiwanis Club says they will donate the proceeds from their Friday BBQ Chicken sand sales on May 5th, May 12th, and May 19th.
According to the Bridgeville Lions Club anyone looking to help, donate, or anyone with questions, can reach out to an entire group of organizations. That list includes: The Bridgeville Lions Club, Bridgeville Public Library, Cornerstone Community Center, Jeff's Taproom & Grille, Kiwanis Club of Bridgeville, Town of Bridgeville, Woodbridge LL.