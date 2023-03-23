SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested 32-year-old Victor Hammond from Bridgeville and 30-year-old Derrious Signey from Seaford on several felony drug dealing charges after an investigation that took place Wednesday.
Police say that around noon, members of the Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of North Street in Seaford. They say with the help from the Special Operations Response Team and the Seaford Police Department, detectives were able to take Hammond and Signey into custody inside of the home without issue.
According to troopers, a search of the home led to the discovery of the following:
- Approximately 90.83 grams (over 3 ounces) of suspected raw heroin
- Approximately 247 baggies containing approximately 1.729 grams of suspected heroin
- Approximately 75.11 grams (over 2.5 ounces) of cocaine
- Approximately 17.12 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 13.11 grams of marijuana
- 4 Oxycodone pills
- 1 loaded handgun
- Various rounds of ammunition
- Various items of drug paraphernalia
- Over $2,800 in suspected drug proceeds
They say that they discovered after a computer check that Hammond is a convicted felon and Signey is a convicted drug dealer, both of whom are not allowed to have guns or ammunition in their possession.
According to police, the pair were taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
Victor Hammond:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Police say Hammond was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $202,600 cash bond.
Derrious Signey:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Operating a Clandestine Laboratory
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Possession of Marijuana
Police Say Signey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $40,801 unsecured bond.