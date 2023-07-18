GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Edward Stewart from Bridgeville in connection to a shooting that took place in Greenwood on June 18.
Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between Stewart and a 36-year-old woman. They say there were two children on the scene when he did so.
On July 17, at around 11 a.m., Police say Stewart was spotted by troopers in a Ford Expedition on Sussex Highway in Seaford. They say the trooper stopped the car as it pulled in to the Comfort Suites Hotel parking lot, where he was arrested without issue.
Troopers say Stewart was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)- 3 counts
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony)- 2 counts
They say he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $116,000 cash bond.