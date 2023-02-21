BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 53-year-old Robert Franks from Bridgeville for murdering his wife, Cynthia Moss-Franks, on Feb. 17.
Police say it was around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 17 when officers from the Bridgeville Police Department responded to Champions Drive in Heritage Shores to check on the well-being of the Moss-Franks, as her family was concerned about her and unable to get in touch with her. When officers entered the home, they say they found the Moss-Franks murdered.
Franks was identified as a suspect after they began investigating the murder, says police, getting a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 19 and charging him with Murder First Degree.
With help from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers say Franks was found in a building on Dickinson Street in Philadelphia, where he is being held as a fugitive awaiting extradition back to Delaware.
Police say they still haven't found Moss-Frank's Mercedes-Benz GLS with Delaware vanity tag "YCANTI," but they believe it is somewhere in Philadelphia.