heritage shores

Courtesy Delaware State Police

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 53-year-old Robert Franks from Bridgeville for murdering his wife, Cynthia Moss-Franks, on Feb. 17

Police say it was around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 17 when officers from the Bridgeville Police Department responded to Champions Drive in Heritage Shores to check on the well-being of the Moss-Franks, as her family was concerned about her and unable to get in touch with her. When officers entered the home, they say they found the Moss-Franks murdered.

Franks was identified as a suspect after they began investigating the murder, says police, getting a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 19 and charging him with Murder First Degree. 

RF

Courtesy Delaware State Police

With help from Pennsylvania State Police, troopers say Franks was found in a building on Dickinson Street in Philadelphia, where he is being held as a fugitive awaiting extradition back to Delaware.

Police say they still haven't found Moss-Frank's Mercedes-Benz GLS with Delaware vanity tag "YCANTI," but they believe it is somewhere in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you