Bridgeville man arrested for Georgetown home robbery

GEORGETOWN, Del. -The Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Lester Alcantara from Bridgeville, Delaware, for his involvement in a Georgetown home robbery in early March. According to police, on March 1, around 7:21 p.m., troopers responded to a burglary call at a home on Widgeon Road in Georgetown. When they arrived, they found that an intruder had gotten into the home through the bedroom window. Police say the suspect knocked over items in the home and stole money before fleeing.
After examining fingerprints found at the scene, detectives identified Lester Alcantara as the suspect. On March 29, 2024, they secured an arrest warrant for him. That same day, Alcantara was arrested by the Seaford Police Department and subsequently handed over to Troop 4.
While being processed at Troop 4, officials discovered Alcantara was concealing around thirty-one Oxycodone pills within his belt line. He was charged with several felonies including second-degree burglary, theft of over $1500, possession of a Tier 1 quantity of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Following his arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 3, Alcantara was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution with a secured bond set at $5,000