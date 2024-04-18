BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested a 66-year-old Bridgeville man for apparently selling his friend's car without his permission.
Police say since 2021, Henry Williams allowed his friend to park his 2004 Ford Taurus on Williams' property on Dublin Hill Road. On April 11, troopers say his friend noticed his car was missing, and Williams couldn't tell him where the car was.
According to police, an investigation revealed that Williams had misrepresented himself as the car's owner and subsequently sold the vehicle to a dealership in Laurel on April 10th.
Williams surrendered to the authorities at Troop 5 on April 17.. He was charged and arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.