BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — A Bridgeville man was arrested for falsely reporting a burglary and facilitating the illegal transfer of a firearm and ammunition to teenagers, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say Andrew May, 47, of Bridgeville, initially reported a burglary at his residence on Abby’s Way on April 17, claiming that a gun was stolen. The report led to a response from troopers at approximately 7:08 a.m. However, police say the investigation revealed inconsistencies in May’s account, ultimately showing that he had given the firearm and associated ammunition to two teenagers.
The subsequent investigation identified the teenagers involved. According to troopers, it was discovered that one of the teens had sold the weapon, which has not been recovered. Both teens face serious charges related to the illegal possession and distribution of a firearm.
May turned himself in at Troop 4 on April 19 and was charged with giving a firearm to a person prohibited and falsely reporting an incident. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.
The first teenager, a 15-year-old, surrendered himself on the same day at Troop 4 and faced charges including possession of a deadly weapon and ammunition by a person under 18. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
The second teenager also turned himself in on April 25 at Troop 5. He faced charges similar to the first, including possession of a deadly weapon by a person under 18 and giving a firearm to a person prohibited. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released into the custody of a parent.
The Delaware State Police continue their investigation into the incident.