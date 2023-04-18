GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 35-year-old man has died after crashing his car into a ditch in Georgetown late Monday evening.
According to police, the was driving south on Old Furnace Road in a 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 when he was approaching the intersection with Asbury Road. They say he under-compensated for a slight curve in the road, which caused him to crash into a ditch, hitting a series of drainage pipes and a mailbox along the way, before finally hitting a utility pole.
Police say that the main sustained critical injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. They will reveal his name once his family is notified.
No other cars were involved in the crash, police say, with the road being closed for around four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.