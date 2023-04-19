GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Bridgeville man who died after crashing in to a ditch and utility pole Monday night has been identified as 36-year-old Michelet Polynice.
According to police, Polynice was driving south on Old Furnace Road in a 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK350 when he was approaching the intersection with Asbury Road. They say he under-compensated for a slight curve in the road, which caused him to crash into a ditch, hitting a series of drainage pipes and a mailbox along the way, before finally hitting a utility pole.
Delaware State Police says their Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.