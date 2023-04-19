Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS... A combination of low relative humidity, breezy west to northwest winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire ignitions today across Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20 to 25 percent across the area. Some localized minimum values near 15 percent are possible. West to northwest winds will increase to around 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts near 20 mph. Fine fuels in the form of dry or dead vegetation will be quite dry as well, and conducive to fire ignition and rapid fire spread. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.