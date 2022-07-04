MILTON, Del.-- The annual family-friendly festival known as 'Bring Mayberry Back To Milton' returned this 4th of July at the Milton Memorial Park Monday morning.
The Milton Chamber of Commerce announced its comeback after having been cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free event featured various games and activities hosted by the Milton business community, including entertainment, food, games, dunk tanks, water balloon fights, pie eating contests and train rides.
Robbie Payton told WRDE News his dad owns Techno Goober, which is one of the events' sponsors, and he said they normally always show out to this annual 4th of July event, primarily hosting the sack race and water balloon fights.
"Covid was a real bummer, this was always a fun festival, the fourth of July festival is something everyone looks forward to and I remember all the years that we always did this, the big water balloon fight was always everyone's favorite," he said. "Everyone would just hop in, just come out of nowhere, travel from super far places to get here, it's always super fun 'cause you fill up 5,000 water balloons."
The festival was scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday.