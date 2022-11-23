Britt Leoni

Britt started at Draper Media in August 2022 as a weekly Reporter and weekend News Anchor for WRDE-TV. Growing up in Hockessin, Delaware, Britt and her family frequently visited the Bethany and Rehoboth beaches for vacation during the summer.
After developing a passion for storytelling, Britt moved to New York to pursue theatre and film acting at New York University. She quickly took an interest in writing and reporting after having the opportunity to work as a freelance reporter for the online Entertainment magazine, The Knockturnal. During her time at The Knockturnal, Britt interviewed celebrities such as Anderson Cooper, Sarah Hyland of Modern Family, and Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad, among others. Her fondest memory of freelance reporting was when Anderson Cooper told her she asked him "great questions."
Britt then interned in talent and content development at HLN before moving to Los Angeles, where she worked as an Entertainment Reporter for Red Carpet Report TV.
Britt enjoys running, boxing, and watching sitcoms in her free time.