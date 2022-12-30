LONG NECK, Del. - The Indian River Fire Company (IRFC) says they were sent to an apartment building on Lowell Avenue in Carillon Woods near Long Neck Thursday night, but when they got there they discovered that there was no fire- it actually a broken pipe in the fire suppression system.
They say emergency response teams included Tower 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Engine #80-3 from the Long Neck Facility, as well as the Delaware State Fire Police.
Emergency response crews worked to silence the alarms and control the water flow on the apartment building's second floor, says IRFC. They say they determined that there was a broken fire suppression pipe on the second floor's storage room.
Water restoration and system repair was turned over to the facility's management firm for more corrective action, says IRFC, with all residents told that the fire suppression system has been disable during repair.