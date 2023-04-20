SALISBURY, Md. - Two brothers have been arrested on drug, gun, and fleeing from police charges after a drug investigation that began last February in Salisbury.
On February 16th, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that that their Community Action Team began a drug investigation into 18-year-old Jarrell Cole distributing controlled dangerous substances. They say on that day they attempted to pull over a car on Outten Road with Jarrell inside that was driven by his brother, 21-year-old Davonte Cole.
The car did not pull over, they say, instead speeding up, attempting to evade police. Because of the high speed, as well as a nearby school dismissing students, police say the chase was stopped for safety reasons. The car would crash in to a stop sign farther down the road at the intersection with Parker Road, says the office, but the car continued on.
The office says that they later found out that the car crashed into a yard near the intersection of Phillip Morris Drive and Sharen Drive. They say the brothers abandoned the car, as it stopped working. They found Jarrell in the area and took him in to custody, says the office, but they were not able to find Davonte.
They say they found an amount of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana that indicates it was used for street-level sales inside the car. They say they also found a clip and bullets at the scene of the crash.
Police say Jarrell Cole was charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl mix
- Possession with intent to distribute cannabis
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Illegal possession of ammunition
According to police, Jarrell was released on unsecured bond the following day.
The office says that a detective applied for charges and an arrest warrant was issued for Davonte. They say Davonte was known to have a warrant for violation of probation for weapon offenses, which led to him served with an arrest warrant on April 4, 2023 for both this case and his violation of probation.
Police says that while attempting to serve the warrant at a traffic stop, Davonte ran away into a wooded area of Beaglin Park Drive, but was caught. They say Davonte Cole was charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute to cannabis
- Possession of cannabis
- Illegal possession of ammunition
- Conspiracy to possess ammunition
- Conspiracy to possess cannabis
- Conspiracy to distribute cannabis
- Possession of cocaine
- A variety of traffic offenses
Police say Davonte is being held without bond.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.