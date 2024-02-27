OCEAN PINES, Md. – A recent budget approval by the Ocean Pines Association Board on February 17th has led to significant changes at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center, causing a stir among its members. The board's decision to eliminate the single sport membership option, which allowed members to choose between pickleball, tennis, and platform tennis, has notably increased the cost for some members by up to 80%.
David Tanner, an avid platform tennis player, and many others within the community were caught off guard by the sudden change. "We had no understanding that this was even a proposal, let alone something that would be stuck in the budget at the very last minute, without any further discussion at all," Tanner expressed, highlighting the lack of communication from the board.
While some members were not surprised by the increase, citing higher charges at other clubs, the decision could particularly effect the largely retired community of the center. Carl Vincent, a pickleball player, pointed out the financial strain this decision could place on those with fixed incomes. "I don't play the fixed income card but you know, when you're retired, you're on a fixed income to some degree," Vincent said.
The controversy also extends to the practical implications of the new policy. Karen Kaplan, President of the Platform Tennis Association, criticized the change for not considering the specific needs and capabilities of the center's members. Many, she noted, are of an age where playing tennis is not feasible, meaning they would be paying for a service they cannot use.
Despite the implementation of this budget change, the community's response has been loud and clear, leading to a potential reconsideration by the Ocean Pines Board. A meeting is scheduled for this Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss the racquet center rates, with many members hopeful for the reinstatement of the single sport membership option.