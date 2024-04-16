MILFORD, Del. - Downtown Milford Inc. (DMI) has announced the return of the Bug and Bud Festival on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year's festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the designation of the ladybug as the Delaware State Bug.
In honor of the ladybug's designation by elementary students, DMI decided to focus this year's festival on families and children. DMI says all bounce houses and children’s games will be free at the festival.
The festival will start with the People and Pet Parade, where participants are encouraged to dress in costume representing ladybugs, trees, plants or other spring items. The parade will begin at 9:40 a.m.
According to the festival, there will be over 200 food and craft vendors, along with themed gift baskets to enjoy.