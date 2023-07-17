Building fire in Henderson, Maryland, currently under investigation

HENDERSON, MD. - According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, a building fire on 25611 Trunk Line Road in Henderson, Caroline County, broke out around 7:59 pm on Sunday night.
A neighbor driving by the building notified the owner, who was out of the area, that the building was covered in flames.
The fire department was never called and did not respond to the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation and anyone with information can call the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland Fire Marshall at 410-822-7609.