LEWES, Del. — Delaware State Police are actively investigating a series of residential burglaries specifically targeting local nail salon owners. The break-ins which occurred between April 22 and April 23, 2024, took place in the neighborhoods of Compass Point and Kindleton in Lewes, and Kings Crossing in Lincoln.
Authorities report that the suspects, possibly operating a dark-colored SUV, wore construction vests, gloves, baseball hats, sweatshirts, and surgical masks during the burglaries. Some of these incidents involved forced entry and police say point to a deliberate pattern of targeting nail salon proprietors.
In response to these events, Delaware State Police are urging residents to take heightened security measures, including locking doors and securing valuable items like cash and jewelry in banks or safety deposit boxes. The public is encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 9-1-1.
The Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Detective K. Perry is heading the inquiry, and the police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in solving these crimes. Tips can be reported directly to Detective Perry at (302) 752-3800, or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Residents can also send a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook.