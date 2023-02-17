Bus and Tram Fares in Ocean City Could Go Up

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The bus and tram fares in Ocean City might be going up. the Transportation Committee voted unanimously this week to bring the proposed fare increase to the town council for a vote.
The town says the bus fares would go up from three dollars to four dollars and the trams on the boardwalk would go from four dollars to five dollars.
The committee attributes the raise to the increased cost to operate the buses, which include gas prices and salaries.
The public can request a public hearing where the possibility of fare increase would be discussed.
If the change in prices is approved it would go into effect May 1st of this year.