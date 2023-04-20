Bus and Tram Fares Rising Come May 1 in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The bus and tram fares in Ocean City will see an increase very soon.
The bus fares will rise from and $3 to $4 and the tram fares will go up from $4 to $5.
The town of Ocean City cites the rise in costs as the reason for the fare increase. They have seen a rise in gas prices, bus maintenance and the need to increase workers salaries.
But some locals like Brittney White think the town makes enough money on other town fees they don't need to raise bus rates, "It's already getting expensive along with everything else and they can get money other ways through traffic tickets and crazy prices for food and games," White said.
"I feel like the prices stay the same," she said.
Some frequent visitors to Ocean City like Deborah Case think there is another solution rather than raise the fares for everyone, "
"I think the best thing to do would be to try to think about maybe given the workers and the residents a special fee, so that they don't have to pay the increased price," Case said.
The bus and tram fares will go up starting May 1 of this year.