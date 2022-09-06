Bus Drivers And Daycares Feeling The Lack Of Staffing

Sussex County, Del.- The school year is now underway here in Sussex County.
But the lack of staffing is effecting services for children before and after school, such as childcare and school buses.
Sean Toner, president of Beach Babies Childcare, says he that things have been hard with short staffing and rising costs to operate. according to him, prices for basic supplies such as paper towels and band aids have tripled.
"I look at out numbers, I look at our budget and I realize that If I don't raise our tuition prices, we're not going to be in business," he said.
"That's more children that don't have a safe environment."
Bus drivers are also struggling to find new employees. Gerald Dutton of Dutton Busing says that he's been trying to recruit people to get behind the wheel, but to no avail.
"All my spare drivers are out running routes right now because we're so short handed.," he said.
"We're so short, we can't even get field trips done, sporting events. They're suffering right now, they're really going to be suffering when they really get kicked off this week."