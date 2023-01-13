Bus Fares in Ocean City Might Go Up

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Lee Smith is waiting for the bus, it's something he has to do.
Lee Smith said, "Me personally, I'm only down, I'm only living down here to ride that bus because of the bus, to take me to work to grocery shopping and take me to take me take me to where I live."
The town of Ocean City is in talks to raise the bus fare from 3 to 4 dollars to ride all day. With the bus being his main form of transportation, Lee is concerned to hear this, "One price for all day, that's rare, then for them to keep raising it like when will it stop when he goes too far? How far is it gonna go 10 dollars for all day. What like when you're gonna start what's the cutoff point? you know? it's very bad idea, very bad idea."
But even if the talks are put into action, some bus riders in Ocean City aren't worried, Eric Ti who rides the bus frequently said, "It wouldn't affect me at all. I have a senior citizen pass is 7 dollar for two years."
Still, Eric doesn't see the harm in a dollar raise,"No, not at all. I mean 4 dollars, you can get off and on the bus 100 times. Any other city you have to tell you each time you get on the bus, so it's fair."
The proposed change in bus fare from 3 to 4 dollars is still in preliminary talks but they will discuss this topic at the next Transportation Committee Meeting on February 14th.