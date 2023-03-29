Businesses Consider Changes in Wake of Marijuana Bills

DELAWARE - Businesses are considering a world in which they could sell recreational marijuana legally, as two bills head to Gov. Carney's desk for consideration.
Tuesday, the Delaware Senate passed two pieces of legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana and allow dispensaries to grow and sell it.
These bills aren't the first to head to the desk of Gov. John Carney. Last year, he vetoed a similar bill that would have legalized marijuana. This time around, lawmakers said they are optimistic the governor might have a different approach due to growing support.
Justin Fletcher has had aspirations of opening his own recreational marijuana store for years. He said the legislation is a step in the right direction toward his dream.
"I want also to have a nice glass display in front with all of the different flavors, the THC levels, the CBD levels," Fletcher said.
Owner of ScuBees CBD Boutique, Stephen Provost, said he would consider transforming his business into a store for recreational marijuana, and he isn't the only one.
Smart Approaches to Marijuana President and CEO Dr. Kevin Sabet, a former Obama drug policy advisor, said he thinks commercialization of the drug doesn't reflect what many people want.
"They don't want pot shops on the corner of their neighborhood, they don't want their kids walking by brightly colored cookies and candies and edibles that are going to entice them," he said.
In a statement, the advocacy group Sabet stands for said:
“We are extremely disappointed by the passage of this reckless legislation, which threatens the health and safety of all Delaware residents, especially young people, communities of color, and those suffering from addiction. These bills lack basic protections for public health and safety, including potency limits, and would inflict the same damage to the people of Delaware that we’ve seen first-hand in other states.
Despite the pushback, people like Fletcher said the bills are historic and important.