Businesses Expanding in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - The Good News grocery currently sits as a vacant store front, but is soon to be the third expansion for the Red Bandana shop in Milford. This local business is just one example of the city's growth.
Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford, Sara Bluhm said, "We have a huge housing boom happening on the outskirts of town. We have Milford Ponds, Simpson's Crossing, large developments like Windward on the River, that are bringing people to the area and that just helps enhance the downtown, brings people downtown, helps these shops succeed and we can continue to see that retail growth as we have a larger influx of residents."
However those who walk downtown frequently for its peaceful atmosphere,
like Ann Burton, say that they are eager to see how the changes impact what they have known to be downtown Milford.
"-worry that it might not stay as quiet as it is because I do know that there's...like anything else you will get more people coming down." said Ann Burton.
But at the end of the day she sees the change as being a good thing.
"It is good. I mean especially with the pandemic we had and everything was shut down or closed down and everything... now is the time to get out and hopefully the town will grow and everything will get better." said Burton.
Another beach town favorite, Surf Bagel, has been working on their third location next to Arena's off of North East Front street. And the SoDel eatery seems to be making great headway with construction.
"Yeah fingers crossed we're shooting for early in December of this year. So not too long, won't have to wait too much longer for some hot bagels." said Vice President of Surf Bagel, Matt Patton.
New bagels, more room for toys, and possibly more new businesses on their way to Milford.