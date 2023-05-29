REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Businesses sales were impacted differently in Rehoboth Beach this Memorial Day weekend.
"We've been pretty busy from the moment we opened up until about 12:30 a.m. every night now," says General Manager of Summer House John Baker.
Sales Stylist of Boutique W Alicia Nazario was happy with sales this weekend as well, attributing the rainy weather to drawing in customers.
"Personally, we love that little bit of drizzle when people have to shop inside," says Nazario.
However, not all businesses had an ideal weekend. Ice-cream Scooper of The Mill Creamery, Christopher Morales-Tzun says, "it's disappointing because the last two days we've had successful days, and today it's just not one of those days..."
Regardless of sales this weekend, most businesses we spoke with Mon. say they are expecting a busy summer.