OCEAN CITY, Md.— On Saturday dozens of businesses gathered at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to recruit employees for the summer season. Scott Heise, Owner of The Heise Corporation, says international j-1 students will be crucial to helping businesses along the ocean city boardwalk to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today, if we can find one great person, that's what we're after. Sometimes we them, sometimes we don't, but you never know where that one's going to be," Heise said.
The Town of Ocean City's Police & Fire departments also recruited members 18 years and older. They offered volunteer and paid positions for applicants interested in joining this summer.
"There's a national shortage of paramedics and ems providers, especially on the eastern shore. So we're always trying to recruit, retain our help. We have a full-time opening right now, and we're always looking for part time help to accentuate our summer staff," Kimberly Tull, Firefighter & Parademic for the Town of Ocean City Fire Department, said.
For the list of Seasonal and year-round positions were at the Town Of Ocean City job fair, vis the Greater Ocean City, Maryland Chamber of Commerce.