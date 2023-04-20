Businesses Looking For More Employees Ahead Of Summer Season

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Help wanted signs could be seen everywhere you look in Rehoboth Beach today- but some business owners say those signs have not been answered.
Some business owners are still looking for help from J-1 students and locals alike.
The J-! Student Visa program allows for students from other countries to come to the United States for a set amount of months, if they have a job and a place to stay.
Thrashers owner and manager Dean Shuttleworth says the lack of J-1 students this year could make this summer challenging for all businesses.
"I have twelve beds secured for J-1s- much better than most of the other stores around here," he said. "But certainly a lack of J-1s will leave myself and other store owners in a very tough position this summer."
As an incentive, Shuttleworth is offering more pay for those who stay with the restaurant after the summer months.
Carol Everhart with the Rehoboth Beach Chamber of Commerce says the biggest issue facing the program is housing.
"Sponsors are to make sure they are to have housing and a job before they come over here, and contact if they have a problem with that sponsor.," she said. "If the housing's not here, it's very difficult to get the J-1s here."
It's a sentiment felt over at Funland as well.
"It's great to have a lot of beautiful homes here, but if we can't have housing that's affordable for seasonal workers or just people in general, the program really suffers," said Funland's Chris Darr.
Funland currently has 29 J-1 students ready to come help this summer, and did not say this issue is impacting them since they started looking for students in the Fall.
The Chick-fil-A on Route 1 is also ready for the summer. It is offering a signing bonus to help summer staffing for everyone. The restaurant has over twenty J-1 students on the way.
The J-1 students are expected to start as early as May.