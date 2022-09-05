Businesses Persist Through Staffing And Supply Chain Issues On Labor Day

Sussex County, Del.- Businesses in multiple Sussex County towns enjoyed busy Labor Day weekends.
Places like Bethany Surf Shop in Bethany Beach said that this was their most successful summer since 2019. However, this past summer still proved to have some hurdles for businesses to overcome.
National staffing shortages and supply chain issues could be felt in every business that WRDE spoke to. And on top of that, places like Bethany Surf Shop and Port 251 in Rehoboth Beach are about to lose a lot of younger staffers as they head back to school.
"We did have a turnover in staff," said Port 251 manager Scott Wealand. "I think every restaurant did. I think it was a struggle to get help for just about every business in town."
Now with the Summer coming to an unofficial end, Wealand is excited to see what the rest of the year has to offer.
Bethany Surf Shop manager Kimberly Benton said that the support of the community made a world of difference.
"This whole town is built of small businesses," she said. "Without it its like the charm of Bethany."