OCEAN CITY, Md. - Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City marks the unofficial kickoff of the bustling summer season. First-time restaurant owners Anastasiya and Vick gear up for their inaugural summer in restaurant business.
"I'm very excited because we're opening the patio already." Says Anastasiya.
With businesses across the board, from restaurants to mini golf and go-carting establishments, anticipating an influx of foot traffic, Amy Thompson, the Executive Director of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, shared insights into the collective sentiment among local business owners.
"Spring is tough on businesses, and they're bleeding cash because they're preparing for the season, getting their places ready, staffing up. And they haven't had the visitors yet. So we really do look forward to these, especially with the forecast being what it is, you know, these wonderful weather weekends so people come down and just come and play and have fun and eat and do all kinds of things," Thompson explained.
Despite this being their first venture into restaurant ownership, Anastasiya and Vick, who have called Ocean City home for over 20 years, are no strangers to the seasonal rhythms of the coastal town.
"It gets very busy, and we are very excited, but we hope it will be busy this summer, too," Anastasiya remarked optimistically.
With vacationers eagerly anticipating warmer days, both holidaymakers and local businesses alike are gearing up for what promises to be a vibrant and bustling summer season ahead.