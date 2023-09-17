DELMARVA - The Brandywine Valley SPCA says they are now accepting submissions for the 2024 Picture Pawfect Pet Photo Contest.
The SPCA says that that winning pups will get a professional photoshoot and be featured in the organizations 2024 calendar. Submissions require a $15 dollar donation the the BVSPCA, and each vote is $1.
They say the first place pet will be featured as the cover pet, as well as their choice in feature month. Special dates can be reserved for specific pet features as well.
Voting ends Sept. 24.
Further info can be found at bvspca.org and https://www.gogophotocontest.com/bvspca.