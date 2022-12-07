GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA has announced that its puppies have made the Puppy Bowl team once again for the organization's biggest presence ever in the event.
BVSPCA says four of its alums made the team. Tailen Hurts (River) is on "Team Fluff." Team Ruff includes Daisy (Panda), Ireland (Behr) and Tia.
Organizers say the Puppy Bowl is the longest running call-to-adoption TV event. It's in its 19th year. The puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff will take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium at 2 p.m. on February 12th, 2023. The prize is the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy.
Click here for details on how to watch.