DELAWARE - The Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Health Centers in New Castle, Dover and Georgetown will provide free canine influenza and distemper shots.
This is in response to the recent canine respiratory disease outbreak in Delaware. On July 12, the State of Delaware Department of Agriculture put restrictions in place regarding the movement of shelter and rescue dogs due to the outbreak.
Since then, there have been reports that multiple dogs in the surrounding area have tested positive for the canine influenza.
Free appointments are open now at the Animal Health clinics for people to register. They will begin July 24 and continue through Aug. 9. Each person can register two dogs per appointment.