GEORGETOWN, Del. - A special shipment arrived in the First State Wednesday. A rescue flight of 109 animals arrived at Delaware Coastal Airport from Louisiana. This flight comes at a critical time for the shelter.
The rescue flight came just in time for BVSPCA's Mega Adoption Event this weekend. 29 dogs and 37 cats will stay in Georgetown and the rest will head up to New Castle County.
As soon as the wheels touched down, it was all hands on deck.
"It's no secret to folks that Louisiana has the highest euthanasia rates," said Tanner Polce, BVSPCA Chief Advancement Officer.
This is the highest intake time of the year.
"We're also at the beginning of summer which is always the time in which we see more fur babies being born and that means we will see an increase in lives across the board," said Polce.
There are so many animals and not enough adopters. BVSPCA says its adoptions have slowed.
"A lot of it can be attributed to the reopening of businesses and jobs so folks are kind of in-between if they're working from home and maybe going back into the office space, so that creates some hesitation to adopt," said Polce.
Because of this, it is a critical time to adopt, as BVSPCA gears up for its Mega Adoption event.
"We're hoping to clear the shelter, we are going to try to place every single life we have, across our entire four campuses, so if you're in Westchester, New Castle County, Dover or down here in Georgetown in the Sussex market we really encourage people to come out and try your luck in finding your forever pet," said Polce.
The mega adoption event is this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m .to 5 p.m. at all BVSPCA locations. Adoption fees will only be $35. Click here for more information on the event.