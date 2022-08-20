GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA is gearing up for its biggest adoption event of the year.
A plane from Louisiana carrying 88 dogs touched down around 11:30 Saturday morning.
They are being spread throughout the BVSPCA campuses ahead of the Clear The Shelters event happening next week.
With the goal of finding forever homes for as many pets as possible, the BVSPCA has a special being offered.
'All adoption fees are waived but every pet will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, full vet checks," Second Chance Program Manager Laura Page said. "So it was a really great opportunity to get some awesome puppies and young dogs into homes that wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity."
The Clear The Shelters event is next Saturday, August 27. The Georgetown shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.