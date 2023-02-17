DOVER, Del. - 30-year-old Cameron Vincent from Dover has been arrested for stealing a car from Pennsylvania, according to the Dover Police Department.
Police say that they were told that the stolen car was reported to them early Thursday morning as being located on Carvel Drive in Dover. When officers got there, they say they confirmed the car was stolen.
While searching the area, police say they found Vincent, and found that he had the keys for the stolen car in his possession.
According to police, Vincent was taken in without issue, and a computer check revealed that he had a warrant from the State of California for a parole violation.
Vincent was taken to the station where he was processed, arraigned, and charged with the following:
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Out of State Fugitive
Police say Vincent was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution without bail and is waiting to be moved back to California.